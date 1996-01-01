Hey, everyone. So by now, you should have your completed table of all of the exponent rules. That whole page should be fully filled out. And in some problems, what you're gonna see is you're gonna see a generic exponential expression and they won't tell you which rules to use. What I'm gonna show you in this video is in that in these types of problems, you're usually going to have to use multiple exponent rules, combinations of them to fully simplify expressions. And so what I wanna do is rather than show you a step by step process, it's actually really more of a checklist, you're going to sort of navigate through this checklist in really no particular order just to make sure that you've checked all of these things and then your expression is fully simplified. Let's just jump into this first problem. So I can show you how this works works. So we had this first problem three X to the negative fifth to the and that whole expression squared. And then we have negative two X to the fourth and that whole expression is huge. One of the first things you want, first things you want to check for is that you have no powers raised to other powers. Uh So for example, I see a power on top of a power. In fact, I have a power on top of this whole expression over here. So I can use the power rules, I can basically multiply exponents and distribute them into everything that's inside the parentheses. So let's go ahead and do that. First. This three goes into the X to the negative fifth and the three. And so, or sorry, this two, so this becomes three squared and then this becomes X to the negative fifth power um squared. And then over here, what happens is I have the three that distributes to each one of these things and this becomes negative two to the third power and then I have X to the fourth to the third power. All right. Now I'm still not done because I still have powers on top of powers. So I have to sort of simplify this again, one step further. This just becomes X uh three squared. And what happens to the X to the negative fifth uh to the second power, you have to multiply the exponent. So this just becomes X to the negative 10. And now you can just drop the parentheses. Now what happens over here here, I have negative two to the third power. Then I have a three outside of a four multiply those exponents. And then this just becomes X to the 12th. So that's what these two expressions became. All right. So now we have no more powers on top of power. So we're done with that step. One of the other things you want to check for is that you have no parentheses when that's all left over. Now, I only see one parentheses over here and that's actually a number. And so we're actually gonna use another rule right here. Um or another thing in this checklist real quick, make sure that all your numbers with exponents get evaluated. So in other words, the three square just becomes nine. So I have nine X to the 10th X to the negative 10th times and this becomes a negative eight. Um Over here, I'm actually just gonna drop that negative eight X to the 12. All right. So here we have all numbers with exponents have been evaluated. All right, let's keep going. One of the other things you want to check for is that you have none of the same bases that are multiplied or divided here. What I have, I have an X to the negative 10th power later on. I have another term. It's X to the 12th power, but that's not as simplified as it could be because I could really just merge those into one term by using the product and quotient rules. I can either add or subtract the exponent based on whether they're products or quotients. So here's what I'm gonna do here, I'm gonna do nine and then I'm gonna just gonna flip the order of some of these things. All these things are multiplied. So I can flip the order. This is nine times negative eights and then we have times X to the negative 10 and then times X to the 12th. But because I have the same base, I can just add their exponent. So I'll just do that right here. This is gonna be negative 10 plus 12 power. All right. Now, what also happens here is I notice that I have some numbers that are now multiplied nine times negative eights. So one of the other things that you can do is just make sure that all your operations have been performed between numbers nine times negative eights been simplified to negative 72. And then what happens here as a result of this product rule is I just get X squared. All right. So we've done, we've done no parentheses. We've done no same bases. The last couple of things you want to check for here is that you have no zero exponents or negative exponents because then you can just evaluate it to one or you can use the negative exponent rule to flip stuff on the bottom or the top depending on where it is and then rewrite it with a positive exponent. All right. So we've checked for no zero and no negative exponents. So that means we're done here. And this is as simple as this expression could possibly be. I can't simplify this any further. All right, that's all there is to it. Let's take a look at the second one here. Um So here, what I've got here is I've got X to the square X squared Y to the seventh and then I've got in the denominator X to the fifth and then Y to the fourth. So I also have that whole entire expression here that's raised to the negative one power. So if you go through this checklist, one of the things you might think that you want to do first is sort of distribute the powers on inside of everything that's over here. But actually, that's gonna lead to more work because if you distribute the negative, then you're gonna have a bunch of negative exponents everywhere. So what I want to sort of give you is a little bit of a pro tip. Um Usually there's no correct order in using these rules, but usually it's simplest to kind of work from the innermost expression to the outermost expression. So if you have something in the parentheses, sort of simplify that down first and then work your way outwards, that's usually the best way to go about things. So here's what I mean by this, right? So um I'm just gonna ignore the powers and other powers for right now. And what I wanna do is I have parentheses, but I also have the same bases that are multiplied and divided. So I've got X to the two and X to the fifth. So what is, what happens here is I'm just gonna sort of use the quotient rule. Um X to the two power over X to the fifth power. This really just becomes um I have X to the third power over here. All right. And then what happens is Y to the seventh power over Y to the fourth power, you can cancel out four powers of Y and subtract four powers of Y over here. And what you're left with is you're left with Y to the third power up top. So in other words, all the X is canceled out fully from the denominator and all the Y is canceled out fully from sorry, the numerator and all the Ys cancel out fully from the denominator. And you're left with some powers of X here on the, the bottom and the top. So here was a three and this was a three. So now I have this expression raised to the negative one power. All right. So usually if you work your way from inside out, you'll see that the expression on the inside will simplify. And then now what we can do is we can distribute this negative one into the top and the bottom because now there's fewer terms. All right. So again, no correct order, usually just kind of work your way inside out but if you did it, you know, uh if you wanted to distribute this first, you would have gotten the same answer. All right. So what I've got here is I've got now Y to the negative three power and then I X to the negative three power. All right. So I've got no more powers on top of powers and I have no parentheses. I have also have no same bases multiplied or divided. I have no zero exponents, but I do have some negative exponents. So I'm gonna have to deal with those. If, remember if I have a negative on the top, then it flips to the bottom. So this becomes Y cubed. And if I have a negative exponent on the bottom, I flip it to the top and it becomes a positive exponent. So in other words, this whole thing just becomes the reciprocal. I have X cubed over Y cubed. Now, I also got no numbers that are evaluated. Um I've got no numbers in this problem and I've performed on my operations. So this thing is fully simplified. All right. So that's the others to it. Hopefully, this made sense. Thanks for watching.

