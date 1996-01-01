0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Additional 5 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 22 of 22 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents. 3.8X10²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, find the intersection of the sets. { 1, 2, 3, 4} ⋂ {2, 4, 5}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In the fraction 5/8, 5 is the numerator and 8 is the denominator.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The mixed number equivalent of the improper fraction 31/5 is 6(1/5).
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let A = {a, b, c}, B = {a, c, d, e}, and C = {a, d, f, g}. Find the indicated set A ∩ B.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, find the intersection of the sets. { a, b, c, d} ⋂ ∅
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. In the expression 6^3, 6 is the ____ , and 3 is the ____ .
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify the set { 1,1/3, 1/9 ,1/27, ....} as finite or infinite.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let A = {a, b, c}, B = {a, c, d, e}, and C = {a, d, f, g}. Find the indicated set A ∪ B.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents. -7.16X10⁶
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Which choice shows the correct way to write 16/24 in lowest terms? A. 16/24 = (8 + 8)/(8 + 16) =8/16 =1/2 B.16/24 =(4*4)/(4 *6) =4/6 C. 16/24 =(8*2)/(8*3) =2/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use set notation and write the elements belonging to the set {x | x is a natural number less than 6}.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Which fraction is not equal to 5/9? A. 15/27 B. 30/54 C. 40/74 D. 55/99
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents. 1.4X10⁰
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents. 7.9X10⁻¹
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {4, 5, 6,...., 15}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {1, 1/2, 1/4, 1/8, ....}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents. -6.00001X10¹⁰
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √27
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
State the name of the property illustrated: (6 • 3) • 9 = 6 • (3 • 9)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {x | x is a natural number greater than 11}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–30, write each number in scientific notation. 32,000
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √125x^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |25| = |-25|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–30, write each number in scientific notation. 638,000,000,000,000,000
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {x | x is a fraction between 8 and 9}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The formula C=5/9(F-32) expresses the relationship between Fahrenheit temperature, F, and Celsius temperature, C. In Exercises 17–18, use the formula to convert the given Fahrenheit temperature to its equivalent temperature on the Celsius scale. 50 °F
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
State the name of the property illustrated: (3 • 7) + (4 • 7) = (4 • 7) + (3 •7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |5+(-13) | = |5| + |-13|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A football was kicked vertically upward from a height of 4 feet with an initial speed of 60 feet per second. The formula h=4+60t-16t^2 describes the ball's height above the ground, h, in feet, t seconds after it was kicked. Use this formula to solve Exercises 19–20. What was the ball's height 2 seconds after it was kicked?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–30, write each number in scientific notation. -317
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {12, 13, 14,..., 20}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |8-12| = |8| - |12|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–28, find the intersection of the sets. {1,2,3,4}∩{2,4,5}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–30, write each number in scientific notation. -5716
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {1, 1/2, 1/4, ...., 1/32} .
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |11| * |-6| = |-66|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |-5| * |6| = |-5*6|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {17, 22, 27, .. , 47}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–30, write each number in scientific notation. 0.0027
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–28, find the intersection of the sets. {s,e,t}∩{t,e,s}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |-14| / |2| = |-14/2|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {74, 68, 62, ..., 38}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number greater than 8 and less than 15}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–30, write each number in scientific notation. -0.00000000504
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (4/5)*(6/7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number not greater than 4}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (5/9)*(2/7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 6 _____ {3, 4, 5, 6}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–30, write each number in scientific notation. 0.007
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–28, find the intersection of the sets. {a,b,c,d}∩∅
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (3/20)*(5/21)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 5 ____ {4, 6, 8, 10}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–30, write each number in scientific notation. 3.14159
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression: (-5x^3y^2)(-2x^(-11)y^(-2))
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (1/8)*(10/7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 13 _____ {3, 5, 12, 14}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–34, find the union of the sets. {1,3,5,7}∪{2,4,6,8,10}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (3X10⁴)(2.1X10³)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 0 _____ {0, 2, 3, 4}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 0 _____ {0, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (21/8)*(4/7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (1.6X10¹⁵)(4X10⁻¹¹)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–34, find the union of the sets. {e,m,p,t,y} ∪ ∅
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–38, list all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-9, -4/5, 0, 0.25, √3, 9.2, √100}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (6.1X10⁻⁸)(2X10⁻⁴)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {0} _____ {0, 1, 2, 5}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 3(1/4)*1(2/3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 2(2/3)*1(3/5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {2} ____ {2, 4, 6, 8}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operation and write the answer in decimal notation. (3*10^3)(1.3*10^2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. . 0 ____ ∅
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (4.3X10⁸)(6.2X10⁴)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–38, list all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-11, -5/6, 0, 0.75, √5, π, √64}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–38, find the union of the sets. { a, e, i, o, u } ⋃ ∅
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. ∅ ____ ∅
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (6/11)/(5/4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. 3 ∈ {2, 5, 6, 8}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. 8.4X10⁸ / 4x10⁵
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (7/5)/(3/10)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. 6 ∈ {2, 5, 8, 9}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. 3.6X10⁴ / 9X10⁻²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 41 - 44. In exercises 43 - 44, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √300
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. 1 ∈ {11, 5, 4, 3, 1}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (24/7)/(6/21)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (3/4)/12
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. 4.8X10⁻² / 2.4X10⁶
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement in Exercises 43–50 is true or false. -13 ≤ -2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (−3x^2 y^5)^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. 9 ∉ {8, 5, 2, 1}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (2/5)/30
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 45-46. √(121/4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {2, 5, 8, 9} = {2, 5, 9, 8}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {3, 0, 9, 6, 2} = {2, 9, 0, 3, 6}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 8/(4/9)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {5, 8, 9} = {5, 8, 9, 0}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 6(3/4)/(3/8)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement in Exercises 43–50 is true or false. -π ≥ - π
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. 480,000,000,000 / 0.00012
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (−5x^4 y)(−6x^7 y^11)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {x | x is a natural number less than 3}= {1, 2}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement in Exercises 43–50 is true or false. 0 ≥ -6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. 0.00072x0.003 / 0.00024
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 2(1/2)/1(5/7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. A ⊆ U
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–60, rewrite each expression without absolute value bars. |300|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–58, solve each equation. Express the solution in scientific notation. (2X10⁻⁵)x = 1.2X10⁹
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 2(5/8)/1(15/32)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. C ⊆ U
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–60, rewrite each expression without absolute value bars. |12 - π|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–58, solve each equation. Express the solution in scientific notation. x / 2X10⁸ =-3.1X10⁻⁵
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–60, rewrite each expression without absolute value bars. |7 - π|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.2/9 + 5/9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. D ⊆ A
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–58, solve each equation. Express the solution in scientific notation. x-(7.2X10¹⁸)=8.4X10¹⁸
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/12 + 1/12
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. B ⊆ C
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–60, rewrite each expression without absolute value bars. -3/|-3|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–58, solve each equation. Express the solution in scientific notation. (-1.2X10⁻³)x=(1.8X10⁻⁴)(2.4X10⁶)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. ∅ ⊆ ∅
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–60, rewrite each expression without absolute value bars. ||-3|-|-7||
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–70, evaluate each exponential expression. (-10)^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. {0, 2} ⊆ D
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–66, evaluate each algebraic expression for x=2 and y=-5. |x+y|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–70, evaluate each exponential expression. -10^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. A ⊆ C
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 3(1/8) + 2(1/4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ⊆ or s in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {2, 4, 6} ____ {2, 3, 4, 5, 6}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–70, evaluate each exponential expression. (-2)^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–66, evaluate each algebraic expression for x=2 and y=-5. |x|+|y|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ⊆ or s in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {1, 5} ____ {0, 1, 2, 3, 5}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ⊆ or s in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {0, 1, 2} ____ {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/9-2/9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–70, evaluate each exponential expression. (-1)^4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–76, write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents. 9.2×10^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ⊆ or s in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {5, 6, 7, 8} ____ {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 13/15 - 3/15
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–70, evaluate each exponential expression. (-1)^33
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 67–74, express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. 2 and 17
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ⊆ or s in each blank to make the resulting statement true. ∅ ____ {1, 4, 6, 8}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Insert ⊆ or s in each blank to make the resulting statement true. ∅ ____ ∅
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/12 - 1/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–70, evaluate each exponential expression. - (-1/2)^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 67–74, express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. −2 and 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {5, 7, 9, 19} ∩ {7, 9, 11, 15} = {7, 9}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–76, write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents. −8.17×10^6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/12-1/9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. [6, 12, 14, 16} ∪ {6, 14, 19} = {6, 14}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 67–74, express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. -26 and -3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 4(3/4) - 1(2/5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–76, write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents. −3.14×10^−3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–84, state the name of the property illustrated. 6+(−4)=(−4)+6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {3, 5, 9, 10} ∩ ∅ = {3, 5, 9, 10}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 8(2/9)-4(2/3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each product or quotient where possible. -10/17 / (-12/5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {3, 5, 9, 10} ∪ ∅ = {3, 5, 9, 10}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7(5/12)-4(5/6)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–76, write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents. −7.00001×10^10
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {1, 2, 4} ∪ {1, 2, 4} = {1, 2, 4}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–84, state the name of the property illustrated. 6+(2+7)=(6+2)+7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–86, write each number in scientific notation. 64,000
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–84, state the name of the property illustrated. 7⋅(11⋅8)=(11⋅8)⋅7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–86, write each number in scientific notation. 579,000,000,000,000,000
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write a decimal number that has 5 in the thousands place, 0 in the tenths place, and 4 in the ten-thousandths place.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M ∩ R
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write 40,610,000 in scientific notation. (Section 1.7, Example 2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–86, write each number in scientific notation. −3829
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–84, state the name of the property illustrated. 1/(x+3) (x+3)=1, x≠−3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M ∪ N
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–90, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 36^(1/2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–86, write each number in scientific notation. 0.0083
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M ∩ N
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–86, write each number in scientific notation. −0.00000000405
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.82
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–90, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 27^(1/3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. N ∪ R
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.104
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.043
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. N′
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.087
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. Q′
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M′ ∩ Q
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 87–106, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (6.1×10^−8)(2×10^−4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. Q ∩ R′
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 87–106, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (4.3×10^8)(6.2×10^4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 91–100, simplify using properties of exponents. (20x^1/2)/(5x^1/4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. ∅ ∩ Q
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. N ∪ ∅
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 87–106, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (8.4×10^8)/(4×10^5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (M ∩ N) ∪ R
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 87–106, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (1.2×10^4)/(2×10^−2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (N ∪ R) ∩ M
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (R ∪ N) ∩ M′
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 87–106, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (2.4×10^−2)/(4.8×10^-6)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. Q ∩ (M ∪ N)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (U ∩ ∅′) ∪ R
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 87–106, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. 282,000,000,000/0.00141
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. {x | x ∈ U, x ∉ M}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. {x | x ∈ U, x ∉ R}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 87–106, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (66,000×0.001)/(0.003×0.002)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. {x | x ∈ M and x ∈ Q}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. {x | x ∈ M or x ∈ Q}
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Natural numbers
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Integers
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6*12+6*15=6(12+15)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Irrational numbers
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (t-6)*(1/t-6)=1, if t-6 not equal to 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (7.5-y)+0=7.5-y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5(t+3) = (t+3)*5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (38+99) +1 = 38+(99+1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5𝜋 is a real number.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) 1/100 Decimal 0.01 Percent ?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) 1/50 Decimal ? Percent 2%
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) ? Decimal 0.05 Percent 5%
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) 1/10 Decimal ? Percent ?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) ? Decimal ? Percent 20%
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) 1/3 Decimal ? Percent ?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) ? Decimal ? Percent 50%
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the distributive property to calculate each value mentally. 72*17+28*17
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the distributive property to calculate each value mentally. 123 5/8 * 1 1/2 - 23 5/8 * 1 1/2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) 1 Decimal 1.0 Percent ?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 9/4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 3/8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 5/9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 1/6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write in scientific notation: 8,034,000,000. (Section 1.7, Example 2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 159–161 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. If 6.2 is multiplied by 10^3, what does this multiplication do to the decimal point in 6.2?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each percent as a fraction. Give answers in lowest terms. 51%
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each percent as a fraction. Give answers in lowest terms. 47%
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each percent as a fraction. Give answers in lowest terms. 15%
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each percent as a fraction. Give answers in lowest terms. 35%
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each percent as a fraction. Give answers in lowest terms. 2%
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each percent as a fraction. Give answers in lowest terms. 8%
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each percent as a fraction. Give answers in lowest terms. 140%
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each percent as a fraction. Give answers in lowest terms. 180%
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each percent as a fraction. Give answers in lowest terms. 7.5%
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each percent as a fraction. Give answers in lowest terms. 2.5%
Has a video solution.
Showing 386 of 386 practice