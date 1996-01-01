Everyone. So in this video, we're gonna start talking about polynomials. We're gonna be working with polynomials a lot later on. In the course, we'll be doing things like adding and subtracting and multiplying them. So I wanted to give you a brief introduction as to what they are in this video. And it turns out that when we looked at algebraic expressions, we've already seen them four. So we're just gonna go ahead and give them a name. So let's get started. So a polynomial, the definition is that it is an algebraic expression. It's a type of algebraic expression where variables have only whole number exponents. And I actually want to say that it's a positive whole number exponents. So in other words, when we saw algebraic expressions, we saw something like this where we have six X cubed and three X squared and five X. All of these things here. If you look at the exponents, they all have positive whole numbers. We have 32 and five X X when it doesn't have an exponent, it just means sort of like uh an invisible one that's here. All of these things have positive whole number exponents So this is the definition of a polynomial. So we've seen these types of expressions before now, we can just call them polynomials. All right. So uh one of the things I want to mention here is that your exponents can't have negatives or fractions in them. So for example, and when we talked about exponents, we saw some expressions that kind of look like this like two X to the negative three power, this is not a polynomial because it has a negative exponent. So that's really the whole thing always just look at the exponent, make sure it's a positive whole number. All right. So this expression is an example of a polynomial. But you may see your books refer to these things as monos trinomial and binomials. And really the whole thing comes down to the prefix. Um So the word, the prefix mono mono means one. So in other words, uh this is just an ex a polynomial with one term, the prefix by in Binomial think bicycle means two and the prefix tri like think tricycle uh means three terms, right? So the whole idea is that the a polynomial is kind of like an umbrella term, polynomial is like all encompassing. But if it has one term, it's a mono. So for example, if I only just had the six X cubes, that is a mono. But if I had the six X cubes and the three X squared, and if I had that expression, that's a binomial. But if I had the whole entire thing over here, that's a trinomial and all of these things are polynomials. All right. So that's kind of like the umbrella term. All right. So the very first types of problems that you might see is just actually figuring out if an expression is a polynomial. Because if, so we're gonna have to do things like add or subtract or multiply them or something like that. So that's what we're gonna do in this example problem. And if so we're gonna identify what type it is. If it's a binomial or a mono or a trinomial or whatever, let's go, can get started with the first problem here. We have 3/4 X plus X cubed. Now remember the definition of a polynomial is that we look at the exponents and it has to be a positive whole number. So let's take a look at the different parts of this expression. We have 3/4 X. So this 3/4, does that break the rule? Well, remember the rule only applies to the exponent. It mentions nothing about the terms that are attached to the variables. So in other words, we can have negatives and fractions as numbers, but we just can't have them as exponents. So 3/4 X means 3/4 X to the first power. And that's a positive whole number exponent and X cubed, that's also a positive whole number of exponents. So in other words, this thing has a whole number of exponents and this definitely is a polynomial. So how many terms does it have? Well, remember from algebraic expressions, terms are just separated by the pluses and minus signs in your algebraic expressions. So there's two terms here. So there's the 34 X and the X cubed. So if it's a two term polynomial, what type is it, is it a mono by or trinomial or A B means two? So there's a binomial. All right, pretty straightforward. Let's take a look at the second one here. The second one is five divided by Y. So what happens is this a polynomial? Well, you might think, well, this is just Y to the first power. But remember this is a fraction and remember from rules of exponents, one way we could rewrite this expression is we could say that this is five to the negative one power. So because this has a negative exponents, this is not a positive whole number. This is not a polynomial. So it turns out this expression is not a polynomial. Uh Even though it only has one term, it actually doesn't fit the definition of a polynomial. So it's none. All right. So these types of expressions um are not polynomials. All right. So now let's move to the last one here. We have two X cubed Y squared. So in this situation here, we actually have an expression with two variables. We've got an X and we've got a Y. Is this a polynomial? Well, remember the rule says nothing about having only one type of variable. It only just says that the exponents have to be positive whole numbers. In this case, we have X to the third power. That's a positive whole number. And Y to the second, those are both positive whole numbers. This is a polynomial. So how many terms does it have? Well, in this case, I don't have any pluses or minus signs, everything's all just sort of multiplied together. So this is actually all, just one term. And that just means that this is a mono, all right. So even these types of ex expressions are still polynomials. All right. So that's it for this one. Let me know if you have any questions, let's move on.

Hide transcripts