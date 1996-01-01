0. Review of Algebra
Polynomials Intro
Evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or value(s) of the variable(s). 3+6(x-2)^3 for x=4
In Exercises 1–6, find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. 7/(x−3)
In Exercises 1–6, find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. (x+5)/(x^2−25)
In Exercises 5–8, find the degree of the polynomial. 3x^2−5x+4
In Exercises 5–8, find the degree of the polynomial. x^2−4x^3+9x−12x^4+63
In Exercises 7–14, simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression. (3x−9)/(x^2−6x+9)
In Exercises 9–14, perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (−6x^3+5x^2−8x+9)+(17x^3+2x^2−4x−13)
In Exercises 9–14, perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (17x^3−5x^2+4x−3)−(5x^3−9x^2−8x+11)
In Exercises 7–14, simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression. (y^2+7y−18)/(y^2−3y+2)
In Exercises 9–22, multiply the monomial and the polynomial. 4xy(7x+3y)
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (6x+9)/(3x−15) ⋅ (x−5)/(4x+6)
In Exercises 9–22, multiply the monomial and the polynomial. 3ab² (6a²b³+5ab)
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these.See Example 1. 15a^2b^3+12a^3b^8-13b^5+12b^6
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x^2−4)/(x^2−4x+4) ⋅ (2x−4)/(x+2)
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these.See Example 1. (3/8)x^5-(1/x^2)+9
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these.See Example 1. (2/3)t^6+(3/t^5)+1
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x+5)/7 ÷ (4x+20)/9
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x^2−4)/(x−2) ÷ (x+2)/(4x−8)
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 2. 3(8p^2-5p) - 5(3p^2-2p+4)
In Exercises 23–34, find each product using either a horizontal or a vertical format. (a−b)(a²+ab+b²)
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 2. -(8x^3+x-3) + (2x^3+x^2) - (4x^2+3x-1)
In Exercises 23–34, find each product using either a horizontal or a vertical format. (x²+2x−1)(x²+3x−4)
In Exercises 29–40, add the polynomials. Assume that all variable exponents represent whole numbers. (−6x³ + 5x² − 8x + 9) + (17x³ + 2x² − 4x − 13)
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x^2−4)/(x^2+3x−10) ÷ (x^2+5x+6)/(x^2+8x+15)
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x^3−25x)/4x^2 ⋅ (2x^2−2)/(x^2−6x+5) ÷ (x^2+5x)/(7x+7)
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. (4x−10)/(x−2) − (x−4)/(x−2)
In Exercises 29–40, add the polynomials. Assume that all variable exponents represent whole numbers. (x²ⁿ + 5xⁿ − 8) + (4x²ⁿ − 7xⁿ + 2)
In Exercises 35–54, use the FOIL method to multiply the binomials. (4x+3)(5x+1)
In Exercises 35–54, use the FOIL method to multiply the binomials. (3y−4)(2y−1)
In Exercises 41–50, subtract the polynomials. Assume that all variable exponents represent whole numbers. (17x³ − 5x² + 4x − 3) − (5x³ − 9x² − 8x + 11)
In Exercises 42–46, simplify each algebraic expression. 5x+7x²-4x+2x²
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. 2/5x − (x+1)/4x
In Exercises 35–54, use the FOIL method to multiply the binomials. (3xy−1)(5xy+2)
In Exercises 35–54, use the FOIL method to multiply the binomials. (x−4)(x²−5)
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. (x+9)/10x^3 + 11/15x^2
Add 6x⁴−5x³+2x to the difference between 4x³+3x²−1 and x⁴−2x²+7x−3.
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. 3x/(x−3) − (x+4)/(x+2)
In Exercises 55–68, multiply using one of the rules for the square of a binomial. (2x + y)²
In Exercises 55–68, multiply using one of the rules for the square of a binomial. (5x − 3y)²
Perform the indicated operations. See Examples 2–6. (x^4-3x^2+2) - (-2x^4+x^2-3)
In Exercises 59–66, perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (3x^4 y^2+5x^3 y−3y)−(2x^4 y^2−3x^3 y−4y+6x)
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. (4x^2+x−6)/(x^2+3x+2)−3x/(x+1)+5/(x+2)
Perform the indicated operations. See Examples 2–6. -z^3(9-z) + 4z(2+3z)
In Exercises 69–82, multiply using the rule for the product of the sum and difference of two terms. (x + 5)(x − 5)
Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. y^5/8(y^3/8-10y^11/8)
In Exercises 69–82, multiply using the rule for the product of the sum and difference of two terms. (5x + 3)(5x − 3)
Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -4k(k^7/3-6k^1/3)
In Exercises 69–82, multiply using the rule for the product of the sum and difference of two terms. (1 − y⁵)(1 + y⁵)
In Exercises 69–82, multiply using the rule for the product of the sum and difference of two terms. (2 − y⁵)(2 + y⁵)
Perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (7x^2-8xy+y^2)+(-8x^2-9xy-4y^2)
Perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (13x^3y^2-5x^2y-9x^2)-(-11x^3y^2-6x^2y+3x^2-4)
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+4y)^2−(3x−4y)^2
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+5)(2x−9)−(7x−2)(x−1)
In Exercises 83–94, find each product. (5x + 7y − 2)(5x + 7y + 2)
In Exercises 83–94, find each product. [5y + (2x+3)][5y − (2x+3)]
The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications. On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x^2-y^2. On the right, (x-y)^2 = x^2-2xy+y^2. Use special products to evaluate each expression.
102^2
The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications. On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x^2-y^2. On the right, (x-y)^2 = x^2-2xy+y^2. Use special products to evaluate each expression. < SEE SAMPLE B> 71^2
In Exercises 117–130, simplify each algebraic expression. 7x+5x
In Exercises 117–130, simplify each algebraic expression. 6x²-x²
In Exercises 121–128, write each English phrase as an algebraic expression. Then simplify the expression. Let x represent the number. A number decreased by the sum of the number and four
In Exercises 121–128, write each English phrase as an algebraic expression. Then simplify the expression. Let x represent the number. Six times the product of negative five and a number
In Exercises 121–128, write each English phrase as an algebraic expression. Then simplify the expression. Let x represent the number. The difference between the product of six and a number and negative two times the number
In Exercises 121–128, write each English phrase as an algebraic expression. Then simplify the expression. Let x represent the number. Eight decreased by three times the sum of a number and six
In Exercises 117–130, simplify each algebraic expression. 18x²+4-[6(x²-2)+5]
