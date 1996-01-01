Welcome back everyone. So now that we've seen the basics of polynomials, lots of problems will now ask you to start manipulating them or doing something with them like operations. So in this video, I'm gonna show you how to do adding and subtracting of polynomials. And I'm gonna show you that we've already basically done this when we looked at algebraic expressions. So there's really not a whole lot that's new here. Let's just go ahead and jump right into it. So when we had algebraic expressions and we wanted to simplify them, the easiest way to do that was to combine the like terms. So for example, if I had two X plus three and four X plus eight, I group the XS with the XS and the constants with the constants, and I basically end up with something like this. And the idea here is that these things are actually just polynomials if you just look at them. So we've basically already added polynomials before. So the whole thing is just like algebraic expressions. The way we add and subtract polynomials is where, where you just perform the operations and we just combine all the like terms All right. So let's just jump right into the first example over here, we have five X squared plus two, X plus three and X squared plus seven X plus eight. The idea here is that this thing just looks exactly like this. It's just longer and more complicated. But the idea is that we're just gonna take all the X squared terms, add them and combine them. We'll take the X terms and add them and combine them. And then the, the constants if we have any and add them and combine them, so let's just do it. So if I have five X squared plus X squared in this expression, then I combine the like terms and this becomes six X square. If I have two X and seven X, this combines to nine X and if I have the three and the eight, this combines down to 11, all right. So the whole idea is that you're just gonna match up these things and then just go ahead and add them. And usually what you're gonna see is that your answers are gonna be written in standard form. So in other words, we're gonna have decreasing order of exponents and all the like terms combined. But this is how you add and add a polynomial and the subtracting a polynomial is very, very similar. So for example, if I have three X squared plus two X plus four minus five X plus 10 minus X squared, then I basically just have to do the operation and combine all the like terms. The one thing that is different though is you have to distribute negative signs into parentheses if you have any. It's really important. A lot of students will mess this up, but just be very careful when you do this, you don't get the wrong answer. Um But basically you're just gonna distribute this negative into everything inside of this parentheses. So let's just do that. So the three X squared, so the three X squared plus two X plus four doesn't change. And then we distribute the negative into the five X and we get negative five X, distribute the negative into the 10 and they get negative 10 and then negative into negative X squared. That's the negatives will cancel. So it's really important there. That's why this step is super important. And now we basically can just drop the parentheses for everything because we're just adding a bunch of terms together. But the idea is the same, we're just gonna take the X squares and sort of combine them together. So X squares with X squares, uh XS with XS and the constant with the consonants. So if you do that, what you end up with getting is a three X squared and then I have plus X squared over here. So that means plus X squared becomes four X squared. Uh This two X and then I have a negative five X So that will actually be two minus five, which is negative three X and then I finally have plus four with negative 10. So this will actually just become negative six. All right. And so this expression is also in standard form with all the like terms combined. All right. So that's how to add and subtract polynomials. Just be really careful when you do a subtraction because it might get a little tricky. Um But otherwise that's it for this one. Thanks for watching.

