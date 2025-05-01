Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is false?
4
views
Melting into a stream, ingested by an animal, percolate into the ocean.
Melting into a stream, evaporating into the atmosphere, then runoff into the ocean.
Melting into soil, taken up by a plant, evapotranspiration into the ocean.
Melting into soil, percolating into an aquifer, underground runoff into the ocean.
You are tasked with restoring a degraded ecosystem that has experienced a shortage of nitrogen. Which of the following steps could you take?