Multiple Choice
Imagine you’re tracking a water molecule frozen in snow on land. Which of the following is a possible path it could take to eventually end up as part of the ocean?
3
views
1 – nitrification, 2 – ammonification, 3 – nitrogen fixation.
1 – denitrification, 2 – nitrification, 3 – nitrogen fixation.
1 – nitrogen fixation, 2 – nitrification, 3 – denitrification.
1 – nitrogen fixation, 2 – ammonification, 3 – denitrification.
Imagine you’re tracking a water molecule frozen in snow on land. Which of the following is a possible path it could take to eventually end up as part of the ocean?
You are tasked with restoring a degraded ecosystem that has experienced a shortage of nitrogen. Which of the following steps could you take?