Introduction to Biology
Improve your experience by picking them
In glycolysis only.
In the Krebs cycle only.
In the electron transport chain only.
In both glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
In both the Krebs cycle and the electron transport chain.
Master Lactic Acid Fermentation with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter
Fermentation allows a cell to:
Which of the following describes a primary function of both lactic acid fermentation and alcohol fermentation?
Which of the following statements about NAD+ is true?