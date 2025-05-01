Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes a primary function of both lactic acid fermentation and alcohol fermentation?
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Recycle NADH to NAD+ for glycolysis.
Use NADH as a terminal electron acceptor.
Reduce NAD+ to NADH for glycolysis.
Synthesize ATP via ATP synthase.
Which of the following describes a primary function of both lactic acid fermentation and alcohol fermentation?
In which of the steps of aerobic and anaerobic cellular respiration does substrate-level phosphorylation occur?