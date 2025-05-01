Wild type fruit flies have red eyes. A white-eyed female fly is crossed with a red-eyed male fly. All of the females from the cross are red-eyed and all of the males, white-eyed. What type of inheritance pattern is this?
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If a genetic counselor was examining a pedigree chart and noticed an occurrence of a disease in every generation, the counselor would most likely assume that the disease was caused by:
A new reoccurring mutation.
An autosomal recessive disorder.
A chromosomal abnormality.
An autosomal dominant disorder.
Having an extra set of chromosomes.
When Thomas Hunt Morgan crossed red-eyed F1 generation flies to each other, the F2 generation included both red- and white-eyed flies. Remarkably, all the white-eyed flies were male. What was the explanation for this result?
Women with X-linked disorders always pass the genes for the disorder on to ______. While men with X-linked disorders always pass the genes for the disorder on to _______.
The following pedigree is for the X-linked-recessive trait for color blindness. Using XN for the normal allele and Xn for the color blindness allele, fill in the top half of the boxes/circles with the genotype. Also, fill in the bottom half of the boxes/circles with the phenotype (Normal vision or color blind). If it is impossible to know for certain a specific allele in the genotype, then place a '?' to represent the allele that is in question.
Determine the likely pattern of inheritance in the following pedigree. List the genotypes of the numbered individuals in this order: #1, #2, and #3.
The following pedigree is for the ABO blood type group, which is an example of autosomal inheritance. Using the IA, IB, i for the alleles, fill in the top half of each box/circle with the genotype. Also, fill in the bottom half of each box/circle with the phenotype (A, B, AB, or O blood type). If it is impossible to know for certain a specific allele in the genotype, then place a '?' as a placeholder to represent the allele that is in question.