Which of the following would you think is most easily found as a fossil by a paleontologist?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
- 16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi1h 58m
- 17. The Evolution of Animals3h 25m
- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere2h 3m
- 19. Population Ecology2h 9m
- 20. Communities and Ecosystems4h 29m
- 21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function2h 17m
- 22. Nutrition and Digestion1h 2m
- 23. Circulation and Respiration1h 46m
- 24. The Body's Defenses1h 14m
- 25. Hormones1h 4m
- 26. Reproduction and Development1h 2m
- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems2h 57m
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
14. How Biological Diversity Evolves
Fossil Record
Multiple Choice
What is an advantage to studying fossils that are frozen in ice or soil?
A
Frozen fossils are more likely to contain intact DNA or other biological molecules.
B
Frozen fossils are extremely common compared to other fossils.
C
Frozen fossils are less delicate than other fossil types and, therefore, last longer.
D
Frozen fossils are more likely to contain minerals that have replaced soft tissues.
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