Multiple Choice
Which of the following would you think is most easily found as a fossil by a paleontologist?
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Carbon 14 dating of the fossils itself.
Carbon 14 dating of the surrounding volcanic ash.
Uranium 238 dating of the surrounding volcanic ash.
Uranium 238 dating of the fossils itself.
Which of the following would you think is most easily found as a fossil by a paleontologist?
Fossil A is found two layers of strata below a layer that contains volcanic ash. Fossil B is from a different organism and is found immediately above the layer of ash. The ash has been dated to be about 125 million years old. Which statement below is correct about the age of the fossils?