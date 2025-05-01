Each option below lists several of the major events in the history of life on Earth. Which option presents the events in the correct order from the oldest to the most recent?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
- 16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi1h 58m
- 17. The Evolution of Animals3h 25m
- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere2h 3m
- 19. Population Ecology2h 9m
- 20. Communities and Ecosystems4h 29m
- 21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function2h 17m
- 22. Nutrition and Digestion1h 2m
- 23. Circulation and Respiration1h 46m
- 24. The Body's Defenses1h 14m
- 25. Hormones1h 4m
- 26. Reproduction and Development1h 2m
- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems2h 57m
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
15. The Evolution of Microbial Life
Origins of Life
Multiple Choice
The “RNA World” hypothesis is largely based on RNA’s ability to do what two specific things?
A
Code genetic information and fold into three-dimensional structures.
B
Provide structure for the cell and store genetic information.
C
Form membranes and operate as part of the ribosome.
D
Self-replicate and catalyze reactions.
0 Comments
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
The Miller-Urey experiment showed that molecules like amino acids can form abiotically. However, the experiment has been criticized for using what are now believed to be incorrect environmental conditions. Scientists have since repeated the experiment using conditions that are thought to be more like the conditions where life first evolved and achieved the same results. What conditions did scientists likely try to replicate in the lab to model the abiotic synthesis of the first biological molecules?
5
views