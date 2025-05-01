Multiple Choice
Each option below lists several of the major events in the history of life on Earth. Which option presents the events in the correct order from the oldest to the most recent?
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Neutral chemistry at the edges of melting glaciers.
Alkaline hydrothermal vents in the ocean.
Dry acidic conditions with abundant silica.
Tidal pools with abundant lightning activity.
Each option below lists several of the major events in the history of life on Earth. Which option presents the events in the correct order from the oldest to the most recent?