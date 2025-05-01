Multiple Choice
You cross two true breeding lines of petunia. One produces red flowers and the other white flowers. The F1 offspring all show pink flowers. You conclude from this that:
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multi-locus inheritance.
complete dominance.
incomplete dominance.
codominance.
linked genes.
You cross two true breeding lines of petunia. One produces red flowers and the other white flowers. The F1 offspring all show pink flowers. You conclude from this that:
A gene for the MN blood group has codominant alleles M and N. If both children in a family are of blood type M, which of the following situations is possible?