Multiple Choice
If you look at a blood sample from a person who is heterozygous at the sickle cell locus you will see both normal circular red blood cells and sickle-shaped red blood cells. This is an example of
4
views
Red is dominant.
White is dominant.
Red is incompletely dominant.
Red is incompletely recessive.
None of the answers listed above are correct.
If you look at a blood sample from a person who is heterozygous at the sickle cell locus you will see both normal circular red blood cells and sickle-shaped red blood cells. This is an example of
A gene for the MN blood group has codominant alleles M and N. If both children in a family are of blood type M, which of the following situations is possible?