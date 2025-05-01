Introduction to Biology
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Cristae.
Matrix.
Inter-membrane space.
Cytoplasm.
Master Mitochondria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter
The products of photosynthesis are:
Thylakoids, DNA, and ribosomes are all components found in ________.
Endosymbiotic theory is supported by the discovery of non-nuclear DNA in the ______ and ________ organelles.
According to the endosymbiotic theory, which of the following is likely the ancestor of the mitochondria?