Genetic drift will have the greatest impact on which type of alleles?
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To boost wild populations of fish such as Atlantic Salmon, scientists will sometimes breed fish in captivity and then release the fish into the wild population. Below, scientists measured the fitness of the wild fish, the captive-bred fish after being released into the wild population, and the first-generation offspring of wild and captive-bred fish. The fitness values are reported as relative values between 0 and 1. What description below best explains the data?
The first-generation offspring of wild and captive-bred fish are likely less fit due to inbreeding depression.
Gene flow into the wild population from the captive population has increased genetic variation in the wild fish; therefore, wild-caught fish now have the highest fitness.
Wild populations likely have the highest population size and, therefore, are less subject to genetic drift, meaning they will have the highest fitness.
Captive-bred fish are poorly adapted to living in the wild, and gene flow from captive populations into wild populations can be expected to reduce the overall fitness of the wild population.
Which of the following statements about genetic drift are true?
I) Genetic drift is most pronounced in large populations.
II) Genetic drift can reduce genetic variation.
III) Genetic drift is due to chance events, not differences in fitness.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The founder effect and population bottlenecks will generally decrease genetic variation in a population even if the population eventually returns to a large population size.
Humans first evolved in sub-Saharan Africa. Populations of modern humans likely migrated from Africa, populating the rest of the world within the last 100,000 years. A general trend observed in the human population is that the farther a native population is from Africa, the less genetic diversity in that population. What could explain this trend?