Which of the following statements about genetic drift are true?
I) Genetic drift is most pronounced in large populations.
II) Genetic drift can reduce genetic variation.
III) Genetic drift is due to chance events, not differences in fitness.
Advantageous alleles.
Neutral alleles.
Deleterious alleles.
Genetic drift impacts all alleles equally; it is population size that determines the strength of genetic drift.
Which of the following statements about genetic drift are true?
I) Genetic drift is most pronounced in large populations.
II) Genetic drift can reduce genetic variation.
III) Genetic drift is due to chance events, not differences in fitness.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The founder effect and population bottlenecks will generally decrease genetic variation in a population even if the population eventually returns to a large population size.
Humans first evolved in sub-Saharan Africa. Populations of modern humans likely migrated from Africa, populating the rest of the world within the last 100,000 years. A general trend observed in the human population is that the farther a native population is from Africa, the less genetic diversity in that population. What could explain this trend?
To boost wild populations of fish such as Atlantic Salmon, scientists will sometimes breed fish in captivity and then release the fish into the wild population. Below, scientists measured the fitness of the wild fish, the captive-bred fish after being released into the wild population, and the first-generation offspring of wild and captive-bred fish. The fitness values are reported as relative values between 0 and 1. What description below best explains the data?