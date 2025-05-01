Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true of natural selection?
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Which of the following is true of natural selection?
Biologists can divide living organisms into two groups: autotrophs and heterotrophs, which differ in _________.
Charles Darwin's theory of evolution by natural selection explains all of the following EXCEPT:
The proposal that one type of organism can change into another type over a long period of time is known as:
Which branch of biology is concerned with the naming and classifying of organisms?
Evolution through natural selection will occur most rapidly for populations of plants that: