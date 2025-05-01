Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true of natural selection?
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How an ecosystem decays over time.
How inherited traits are passed from parent to offspring.
How the DNA of a population can change over time.
How evolution takes place in the natural world.
Evolution through natural selection will occur most rapidly for populations of plants that:
Which branch of biology is concerned with the naming and classifying of organisms?
The proposal that one type of organism can change into another type over a long period of time is known as: