Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true of natural selection?
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Are already well adapted to the environment.
Reproduce sexually and live in an unstable environment.
Live in an unchanging environment.
Are in the same genus.
Charles Darwin's theory of evolution by natural selection explains all of the following EXCEPT:
Which branch of biology is concerned with the naming and classifying of organisms?
The proposal that one type of organism can change into another type over a long period of time is known as: