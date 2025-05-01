Multiple Choice
Evolution through natural selection will occur most rapidly for populations of plants that:
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It requires genetic variation.
It requires selective pressure from the environment.
It involves differential reproductive success.
a, b, & c
Evolution through natural selection will occur most rapidly for populations of plants that:
Charles Darwin's theory of evolution by natural selection explains all of the following EXCEPT:
Which branch of biology is concerned with the naming and classifying of organisms?
The proposal that one type of organism can change into another type over a long period of time is known as: