Transcription is sometimes described as a process in which RNA is "copied" from the template strand of DNA. This statement is potentially misleading since _____.
10. The Structure and Function of DNA
Transcription
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following properties is NOT shared by RNA polymerase and DNA polymerase?4views
- Multiple Choice
What happens during the initiation step of DNA transcription?4views
- Multiple Choice
During transcription of DNA to RNA:4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct transcript of mRNA for the following DNA template?
DNA Template: 3'-ATGAAGCCGAGTCAT-5'.3views
- Multiple Choice
The regions in DNA & RNA that encode actual gene products are known as:5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the best definition of a gene?5views
- Multiple Choice
Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?4views
- Multiple Choice
A mRNA poly-A tail:5views
- Multiple Choice
During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is false?5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following processes occurs in eukaryotic gene expression?4views
- Multiple Choice
The strand of DNA that has the same sequence as the RNA molecule being created during transcription is the:4views