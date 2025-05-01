During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
The mRNA detaches from the RNA polymerase as the RNA polymerase leaves the DNA strand.
RNA polymerase attaches to the DNA at the promoter sequence of the gene.
A ribosome attaches to the initiation codon of a completed mRNA strand.
RNA polymerase moves along the template strand of the DNA creating an mRNA strand.
During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?
Which of the following is the correct transcript of mRNA for the following DNA template?
DNA Template: 3'-ATGAAGCCGAGTCAT-5'.
Which of the following properties is NOT shared by RNA polymerase and DNA polymerase?