Which of the following is the correct transcript of mRNA for the following DNA template?
DNA Template: 3'-ATGAAGCCGAGTCAT-5'.
mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA are translated.
A cap is added to the 5′ end of the mRNA.
Adenine nucleotides are added to the 5' end of the mRNA.
RNA polymerase requires tRNA to elongate the molecule.
Which of the following is the correct transcript of mRNA for the following DNA template?
DNA Template: 3'-ATGAAGCCGAGTCAT-5'.
Which of the following properties is NOT shared by RNA polymerase and DNA polymerase?