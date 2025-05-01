Introduction to Biology
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Prevents translation.
Prevents transcription.
Marks the RNA for degradation.
Protects the mRNA from degradation.
Master 3) Termination of Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter
During transcription of DNA to RNA:
What happens during the initiation step of DNA transcription?
Which of the following properties is NOT shared by RNA polymerase and DNA polymerase?
Which of the following processes occurs in eukaryotic gene expression?
The regions in DNA & RNA that encode actual gene products are known as:
Which of the following is the best definition of a gene?
Which of the following statements is false?
The strand of DNA that has the same sequence as the RNA molecule being created during transcription is the: