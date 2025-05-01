During the period, Candy Goods Co. fully finished 84,000 units. At the end of the period, it has 9,000 equivalent units of ending work in process inventory. Additionally, suppose the initial work-in-progress inventory included \$9,000 worth of conversion costs, and an extra \$75,000 in conversion costs were incurred throughout the current period. Using the weighted average method, calculate the conversion cost per equivalent unit of production (EUP).