On December 1, Yoghurt8 Co.’s Filling Department held 5,000 units as beginning work-in-process inventory. Over the month of December, production started with 25,000 new units. By December 31, the department had 9,000 units remaining in its ending work-in-process inventory. Calculate the total units completed and transferred out during December.
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Data at Candy Goods Co.’s Mixing Department shows the following process costing information below:
Additionally, 40,200 units were successfully completed and transferred out of the department during the period. Using the weighted average method, calculate the cost assigned to direct materials and conversion.
Direct Materials Cost = \(14,720; Conversion Cost = \)10,528
Direct Materials Cost = \(15,440; Conversion Cost = \)10,960
Direct Materials Cost = \(14,720; Conversion Cost = \)10,960
Direct Materials Cost = \(26,720; Conversion Cost = \)6,160
Half-a-Scoop Sorbet’s Mixing Department has the following cost information:
All direct materials are added at the beginning of the process whereas ending work in process inventory were deemed as 78% complete. Calculate the total output in terms of equivalent units.
During the period, Candy Goods Co. fully finished 84,000 units. At the end of the period, it has 9,000 equivalent units of ending work in process inventory. Additionally, suppose the initial work-in-progress inventory included \$9,000 worth of conversion costs, and an extra \$75,000 in conversion costs were incurred throughout the current period. Using the weighted average method, calculate the conversion cost per equivalent unit of production (EUP).