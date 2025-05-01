Which of the following is a cash flow from investing activities?
Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
- Ch. 14 Statement of Cash Flows2h 24m
- Ch. 15 Financial Statement Analysis1h 57m
- Horizontal Analysis14m
- Vertical Analysis23m
- Common-sized Statements5m
- Trend Percentages7m
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items6m
- Introduction to Ratios8m
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)10m
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio14m
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio12m
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate9m
- Ratios: Profit Margin4m
Ch. 14 Statement of Cash Flows
Investing Activities
Multiple Choice
The cash received from the sale of factory equipment no longer in use would be reported in the cash flow statement as an:
A
Operating Activity
B
Investing Activity
C
Financing Activity
D
None of the Above
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Multiple Choice
Open Question
Spooky Company is preparing its Statement of Cash Flows and gathered the following information:
1. Since the previous year:the cash account increased by \$35,000, land increased by \$40,000, Equipment decreased by \$15,000, Accumulated Depreciation – Equipment increased by \$6,000, and Bonds Payable increased by \(100,000
2. Depreciation expense for Equipment totaled \)16,000.
3. Equipment with a purchase price of \$15,000 was sold for a \(2,000 gain.
4. Spooky loaned \)24,000 to Witch Company signing a long-term note receivable.
5. Spooky declared and paid dividends of \$32,000. Net income was \$420,000.
What is Spooky Company's net cash flow from investing activities?