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Spooky Company is preparing its Statement of Cash Flows and gathered the following information: 1. Since the previous year:the cash account increased by \$35,000, land increased by \$40,000, Equipment decreased by \$15,000, Accumulated Depreciation – Equipment increased by \$6,000, and Bonds Payable increased by \(100,000 2. Depreciation expense for Equipment totaled \)16,000. 3. Equipment with a purchase price of \$15,000 was sold for a \(2,000 gain. 4. Spooky loaned \)24,000 to Witch Company signing a long-term note receivable. 5. Spooky declared and paid dividends of \$32,000. Net income was \$420,000. What is Spooky Company's net cash flow from investing activities?
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