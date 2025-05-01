Above Average Purchase is an electronics merchandising store. During August they acquire products worth \$50,000. If they started the year with \$10,000 of electronics in inventory, and finished the period with \$30,000 worth of inventory on shelves, what was their Cost of Goods Sold?
Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting
Income Statement Preparation
Multiple Choice
John’s Jams began the year with \$5,000 of finished jam in inventory. During the year they produced \$20,000 of jam and ended the year with \$8,000 in Finished Goods Inventory. What is the Cost of Goods Sold for John’s Jams?
A
\$33,000
B
\$23,000
C
\$17,000
D
\$25,000
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