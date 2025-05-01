Bill’s Bobbleheads are preparing their income statement for the year. In the past year Bill’s has sold \$20,000 worth of bobbleheads. They finished the year with \$3,000 in inventory, manufactured \$10,000 of products, and began the year with \$8,000 in Finished Goods Inventory. If Bill’s Bobbleheads spent \$1,500 on Operating Expenses during the year, what is their Net Operating Income?