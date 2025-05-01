A nearsighted (myopic) person, without their needed glasses, takes a Snellen Test. They stand at the standard 20 feet away from the chart. Their visual acuity is recorded as 20/80. Which of the following is a true statement based on their 20/80 vision?
Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
An 81-year-old patient with glaucoma is given a cholinergic agonist eye drop. What is the mechanism used to lower intraocular pressure?
A
By decreasing production of intraocular fluid.
B
By constricting the pupils, which decreases outflow of intraocular fluid.
C
By dilating the pupils, which decreases outflow of intraocular fluid.
D
By constricting the pupils, which increases outflow of intraocular fluid.
1
Understand that glaucoma is a condition characterized by increased intraocular pressure (IOP) due to impaired drainage or overproduction of aqueous humor (intraocular fluid).
Recognize that cholinergic agonists mimic the action of acetylcholine, stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system.
Know that cholinergic agonists cause constriction of the pupil (miosis) by stimulating the sphincter pupillae muscle.
Understand that pupil constriction leads to opening of the trabecular meshwork, which facilitates increased outflow of aqueous humor from the anterior chamber of the eye.
Conclude that the mechanism by which cholinergic agonists lower intraocular pressure is by increasing the outflow of intraocular fluid through pupil constriction, not by decreasing its production.
