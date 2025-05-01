Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a medical condition in which fatty deposits build up on the wall of arteries, causing them to harden and narrow?
Angioplasty.
Extravascular circulation.
Cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Extracorporeal circulation.
Master Structures of Cardiovascular System Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Which of the following is a medical condition in which fatty deposits build up on the wall of arteries, causing them to harden and narrow?
Which of the following terms describes atypical heart rhythm with unusually fast heart rate originating in the lower chambers of the heart?