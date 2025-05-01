A patient undergoing open-heart surgery is connected to a machine designed to temporarily take over the functions of heart and lungs. This allows the blood to be circulated and oxygenated outside the body. This process is called:
Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Cardiovascular System: Word Building
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a medical condition in which fatty deposits build up on the wall of arteries, causing them to harden and narrow?
A
Arteriosclerosis.
B
Vascular occlusion.
C
Atherosclerosis.
D
Arteriostenosis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. The question asks for a medical condition characterized by fatty deposits building up on artery walls, leading to hardening and narrowing.
Step 2: Define 'Arteriosclerosis' – this term refers broadly to the thickening and hardening of artery walls but does not specifically emphasize fatty deposits.
Step 3: Define 'Vascular occlusion' – this means the blockage or closing of a blood vessel, which can result from various causes but is not specifically about fatty deposits.
Step 4: Define 'Atherosclerosis' – this is the condition where fatty deposits, called plaques, accumulate on the inner walls of arteries, causing them to harden and narrow, which matches the description in the question.
Step 5: Define 'Arteriostenosis' – this term means the narrowing of an artery but does not specify the cause as fatty deposits.
