Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a medical condition in which fatty deposits build up on the wall of arteries, causing them to harden and narrow?
Atrial bradycardia.
Vascular dysrhythmia.
Cardiac dysrhythmia.
A patient undergoing open-heart surgery is connected to a machine designed to temporarily take over the functions of heart and lungs. This allows the blood to be circulated and oxygenated outside the body. This process is called: