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Multiple Choice
Erin notices that he has become unusually tired throughout the day, even after getting plenty of sleep. His motivation to socialize and exercise have also decreased, as well as his appetite. Worried about these changes he visits a doctor, who recommends light therapy as treatment. Which of the following disorder is Erin most likely suffering from?
A
Seasonal affective disorder
B
Dissociation
C
Major depression
D
Fugue state
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key symptoms described in the problem: unusual tiredness despite adequate sleep, decreased motivation to socialize and exercise, and reduced appetite.
Step 2: Recognize that the doctor recommends light therapy, which is a common treatment specifically used for mood disorders related to seasonal changes.
Step 3: Understand that Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is characterized by depressive symptoms that occur at certain times of the year, often in winter, and is effectively treated with light therapy.
Step 4: Differentiate the other options: Dissociation involves a disconnection from reality, Major Depression is a broader mood disorder not necessarily linked to seasons, and Fugue State involves sudden travel or amnesia, which are not described here.
Step 5: Conclude that the symptoms and treatment align most closely with Seasonal Affective Disorder, making it the most likely diagnosis.
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