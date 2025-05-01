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Multiple Choice
Symptoms of recurring headaches and stomach pain believed to stem from emotional stress rather than a physical disorder are described as:
A
Psychosis.
B
Neuropathic.
C
Anxiety related.
D
Psychosomatic.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of the symptoms described — recurring headaches and stomach pain without an identifiable physical cause, often linked to emotional or psychological factors.
Step 2: Review the given answer choices and their definitions: Psychosis (a severe mental disorder with loss of contact with reality), Neuropathic (relating to nerve pain), Anxiety related (symptoms caused by anxiety).
Step 3: Recognize that symptoms caused by emotional or psychological stress manifesting as physical complaints are described by the term 'psychosomatic.'
Step 4: Recall that 'psychosomatic' combines 'psycho-' meaning mind and '-somatic' meaning body, indicating a mind-body connection where emotional stress causes physical symptoms.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for symptoms like headaches and stomach pain caused by emotional stress rather than physical illness is 'psychosomatic.'
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