Overview of the Lymphatic System
Multiple Choice
Identify the correct statement.
Step 1: Understand the primary functions of the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is responsible for returning excess interstitial fluid (fluid between cells) back to the bloodstream, filtering lymph, and supporting immune functions.
Step 2: Recognize that the lymphatic system absorbs excess fluid from the interstitial spaces, not directly from arteries. Arteries carry blood away from the heart under high pressure, and fluid exchange primarily occurs at the capillary level.
Step 3: Recall that the lymphatic system helps maintain fluid balance by collecting excess fluid that leaks out of capillaries into tissues, preventing edema (swelling). This fluid is called lymph once inside the lymphatic vessels.
Step 4: Understand that blood pressure regulation is mainly controlled by the cardiovascular system through mechanisms involving the heart, blood vessels, and kidneys, not directly by the lymphatic system.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Lymphatic system maintains blood pressure by absorbing excess fluid from arteries' is incorrect because the lymphatic system absorbs excess fluid from tissues, not arteries, and its role is fluid balance and immune defense rather than direct blood pressure regulation.
