Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a term for the outward turning of a person’s eyes?
They can see an object 80 feet away with the same acuity as someone with normal vision can see at 20 feet.
They have normal 20/20 vision and can see objects clearly at 80 feet away.
They can read the smallest letters at the bottom chart with 80 times greater acuity.
They can see an object 20 feet away with the same acuity as someone with normal vision can see at 80 feet.
An 81-year-old patient with glaucoma is given a cholinergic agonist eye drop. What is the mechanism used to lower intraocular pressure?