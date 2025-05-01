A nearsighted (myopic) person, without their needed glasses, takes a Snellen Test. They stand at the standard 20 feet away from the chart. Their visual acuity is recorded as 20/80. Which of the following is a true statement based on their 20/80 vision?
Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes
Visual System: Vocabulary
Struggling with Medical Terminology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a term for the outward turning of a person’s eyes?
A
Exotropia
B
Esotropia
C
Peritropia
D
Mesotropia
E
Hypotropia
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the root terms related to eye positioning. The suffix '-tropia' refers to a turning or deviation of the eye.
Step 2: Break down the prefixes: 'Exo-' means outward, 'Eso-' means inward, 'Peri-' means around, 'Meso-' means middle, and 'Hypo-' means below or downward.
Step 3: Match the prefix with the direction of eye turning. Since the question asks for outward turning, focus on the prefix 'Exo-'.
Step 4: Combine the prefix and suffix to form the term describing outward eye turning: 'Exotropia'.
Step 5: Confirm that 'Exotropia' is the correct term for outward turning of the eyes, distinguishing it from 'Esotropia' (inward turning) and 'Hypotropia' (downward turning).
Watch next
Master Visual Pathology Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
An 81-year-old patient with glaucoma is given a cholinergic agonist eye drop. What is the mechanism used to lower intraocular pressure?
1
views