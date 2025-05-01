Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 18m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 15m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System43m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
- Ch.17 Mental Health37m
Ch.17 Mental Health
Overview of Mental Health
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about mental disorders, their diagnosis, and treatment is true?
A
Mental disorders are short‑term emotional disturbances that rarely interfere with social or occupational functioning.
B
Most mental disorders can be accurately diagnosed using brain imaging and blood tests.
C
Almost every mental disorder can be attributed to a neurological condition and can be treated with medications alone.
D
Mental disorders affect an individual’s cognition, emotion regulation, or behavior, and require multiple tools for accurate diagnosis.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of mental disorders. Mental disorders are conditions that affect an individual's cognition (thinking), emotion regulation (mood), or behavior, often impacting daily functioning.
Step 2: Recognize that mental disorders are not typically short-term emotional disturbances; they often have a longer duration and can significantly interfere with social and occupational functioning.
Step 3: Know that diagnosis of mental disorders cannot rely solely on brain imaging or blood tests, as these tools do not provide definitive evidence for most mental health conditions.
Step 4: Understand that while some mental disorders may have neurological components, they cannot usually be attributed to neurological conditions alone, nor are they treated effectively with medications alone; a combination of therapeutic approaches is often necessary.
Step 5: Conclude that accurate diagnosis of mental disorders requires multiple tools, including clinical interviews, psychological assessments, and sometimes medical tests, to fully understand the individual's condition.
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