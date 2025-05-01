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Multiple Choice
Match each definition with the correct term.
A
1) c
2) d
3) a
B
1) c
2) a
3) b
C
1) d
2) a
3) c
D
1) d
2) b
3) c
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand each definition carefully and identify key terms that relate to the medical terminology options provided.
Step 2: For the first definition, 'Mood disorder with alternating periods of mild depression and happiness,' recognize that this describes a mood disorder characterized by fluctuations between emotional states. The term 'cyclothymia' fits this description.
Step 3: For the second definition, 'Learning disorder involving difficulty with reading and word recognition,' identify that this relates to a specific learning difficulty. 'Dyslexia' is the medical term for difficulty in reading and word recognition.
Step 4: For the third definition, 'Condition of a mental state in which individual is disconnected from reality,' understand that this describes a severe mental disorder involving loss of contact with reality. The term 'psychosis' matches this condition.
Step 5: Match each definition with the correct term based on the analysis: 1) cyclothymia, 2) dyslexia, 3) psychosis.
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