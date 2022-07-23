Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Environmental microbiology ___________ and _____________
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Environmental microbiology ___________ and _____________
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Biochemistry _________ and __________.
Which scientist first hypothesized that medical personnel can infect patients with pathogens?
a. Florence Nightingale
b. Joseph Lister
c. John Snow
d. Ignaz Semmelweis
Van Leeuwenhoek described microorganisms as:
a. Animalcules
b. Prokaryotes
c. Eukaryotes
d. Protozoa
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Immunology____________.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Infection control ____________.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Etiology ____________.