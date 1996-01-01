Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

17. Biotechnology

Dideoxy Sequencing

1

concept

Dideoxy Sequencing

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Components of Dideoxy Sequencing

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Which of the following is NOT required for the reactions in dideoxy sequencing?

4

concept

Chain-Termination PCR

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5

concept

Determining the DNA Sequence from a Gel

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

According to the gel below, which of the following is the correct sequence on the unknown DNA molecule?

7
Problem

Dideoxy sequencing is also known as chain termination sequencing because:

8
Problem

The final step in a Sanger DNA sequencing reaction is to run the DNA fragments on a gel. What purpose does this serve?

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.