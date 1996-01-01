Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Dideoxy Sequencing
Components of Dideoxy Sequencing
Which of the following is NOT required for the reactions in dideoxy sequencing?
Chain-Termination PCR
Determining the DNA Sequence from a Gel
According to the gel below, which of the following is the correct sequence on the unknown DNA molecule?
Dideoxy sequencing is also known as chain termination sequencing because:
The final step in a Sanger DNA sequencing reaction is to run the DNA fragments on a gel. What purpose does this serve?