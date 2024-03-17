5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Floors
Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay
Kanye West is ready to create his next hit single. He knows that he is willing to pay up to $3,000 for a funky fresh rhyme, and that he will need a total of ten funky fresh rhymes to create his hit single. After rounding up his best ghostwriters, he summarized the following schedule. If Kanye values all funky-fresh rhymes equally, what is his maximum consumer surplus?
A
$6,000
B
$12,000
C
$24,000
D
$30,000
