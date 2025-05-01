Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In microeconomics, the demand curve for a typical (normal) good has which of the following slopes in a price–quantity graph (price on the vertical axis, quantity on the horizontal axis)?
A
A downward slope, indicating an inverse relationship between price and quantity demanded.
B
A horizontal slope, indicating quantity demanded is perfectly elastic at all prices.
C
An upward slope, indicating a direct relationship between price and quantity demanded.
D
A vertical slope, indicating quantity demanded is perfectly inelastic at all prices.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the axes of the graph: price is on the vertical axis (Y-axis) and quantity demanded is on the horizontal axis (X-axis).
Recall the Law of Demand, which states that, ceteris paribus, as the price of a normal good decreases, the quantity demanded increases, and vice versa.
Translate this relationship into the slope of the demand curve: since price and quantity demanded move in opposite directions, the demand curve slopes downward from left to right.
Recognize that a downward-sloping demand curve represents an inverse relationship between price and quantity demanded.
Contrast this with other slopes: a horizontal slope means perfectly elastic demand, an upward slope means a direct relationship (which is not typical for normal goods), and a vertical slope means perfectly inelastic demand.
Watch next
Master The Basics of Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian