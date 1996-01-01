Which of the following expenses is most likely to change based on how much you drive your car?
A
Car loan monthly payment
B
Gasoline costs
C
Annual vehicle registration fee
D
Monthly car insurance premium
Step 1: Understand the difference between fixed and variable costs. Fixed costs remain constant regardless of usage, while variable costs change with the level of usage or activity.
Step 2: Identify each expense type: Car loan monthly payment, annual vehicle registration fee, and monthly car insurance premium are typically fixed costs because they do not vary with how much you drive.
Step 3: Recognize that gasoline costs are variable costs because the amount of gasoline you use depends directly on how much you drive your car.
Step 4: Conclude that among the given options, gasoline costs are the expense most likely to change based on driving frequency or distance.
Step 5: Summarize that understanding the nature of costs (fixed vs. variable) helps in analyzing how expenses respond to changes in activity levels, such as driving more or less.
