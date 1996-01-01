Under which economic system is an individual's societal position primarily determined by their position in the economic market?
A
Mixed economy
B
Command economy
C
Market economy
D
Traditional economy
1
Understand the key characteristics of each economic system listed: Mixed economy, Command economy, Market economy, and Traditional economy.
Recall that in a Market economy, individuals' societal positions are largely determined by their economic activities, such as ownership of resources, entrepreneurship, and participation in markets.
Recognize that in a Command economy, the government centrally plans and controls economic activities, so societal position is often assigned by the state rather than market forces.
Note that in a Traditional economy, societal roles and positions are typically based on customs, traditions, and inherited status rather than economic market participation.
Identify that a Mixed economy combines elements of market and command economies, so societal position is influenced by both market forces and government intervention, but not primarily by the market alone.
